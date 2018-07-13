NFL Alumni Teams up with The 2018 National Fantasy Football Convention

Fort Worth, Texas, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni (NFLA) will participate in the 2018 National Fantasy Football Convention (NFFC). NFFC Co-Owners Tony Romo and Ezekiel Elliott will hold the convention this weekend at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Football fans will get to interact with hundreds of NFL players, talk fantasy football with industry experts, take part in training sessions and many more football related activities.

NFL Alumni will host a booth at the Fan Cave. Convention participants can interact with NFL Alumni, learn more about the organization, sign up for a membership and best of all, play Cornhole with a Pro. Proceeds from the game will be donated to NFL Alumni initiatives Caring for our Own and Caring for Kids.

"We are pleased to be a part of a fun-filled, interactive football event such as the National Fantasy Football Convention," says NFL Alumni CEO Elvis Gooden, "This opportunity allows us to engage football fans as well as athletes and promote our mission, Caring for Our Own and Caring for Kids."

Some NFL Alumni players who will be attending are: NFL Alumni President and three-time Super Bowl Winning Champion Bart Oates, Hurles Scales, Dennis DeVaughn, Oren O'Neal, Romby Bryant, Keith Davis, Van Malone, LaTarence Dunbar, George Teague, Mario Haggan, Patrick Jackson, Wayne Chrebet, John Gilmore, Larry Mallory, Roosevelt Collins and Gary Reasons.

NFFC generously allotted 100 General Admission tickets to NFL Alumni. NFL Alumni Dallas Chapter President Liffort Hobbley donated those ticket to local children through Brighter Generation and Athletes for Change.

"The National Fantasy Football Convention gives children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet their sports heroes," stated Liffort Hobbley "This experience turns their fantasy into a reality and I am looking forward to pairing up with more organizations that will give children the chance to interact with their idols. It's great motivation for them and it falls in line with our Caring for Kids mission."

For more information about the National Fantasy Football Convention or to buy tickets for the convention visit www.gonffc.com

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni's mission "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni offers a wide array of medical, financial and business programs to help members lead healthy, productive and successful lives. NFL Alumni also promotes the post-playing careers of its members and it also contributes to local community initiatives under its "Caring for Kids" programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of NFL Alumni.

For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org

About National Fantasy Football Convention

The National Fantasy Football Convention (NFFC) is an annual interactive three-day event celebrating America's largest sport. The convention features a series of events, exhibits, performances, and parties. Fans can throw around the pigskin with active NFL players, future first-round draft picks and Hall-of-Famers while learn draft strategies from fantasy gurus, meet their favorite stars and gain previously unprecedented access to the game. This year's convention will also include the first ever Taste-of-Texas and the unveiling of the inaugural class of the official Fantasy Football Hall of Fame.

For more information please visit www.gonffc.com

