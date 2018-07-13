Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Closes Second Tranche of Financing

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SMI) (FSE:SMK) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has closed the second tranche of a non-brokered financing which, with the consent of Canaccord Genuity Corp., will form part of the $3,500,000 brokered offering ("the Offering") announced on May 14, 2018 as amended by its subsequent announcement on June 13, 2018. The Company issued 2,091,666 units (a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $251,999.92. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per Warrant for a period of 24 months from the closing date. The securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.



Under the Offering Ivan Bergerman, a director of the Company, purchased 83,333 Units and Calvin Payne, a director of the Company, purchased 250,000 Units through a company controlled by Mr. Payne. Their participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contain in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Offering nor the consideration to be received for those securities, in so far as the Offering involves the insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of this tranche of the Offering, as the Company was not aware of the insider's participation in the Offering at such time.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V:SMI) (FSE:SMK) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

