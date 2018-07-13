Texas Court Issues Temporary Restraining Order Regarding Star Systems' Titan Reader

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 12, 2018, a Texas court granted Neology's application for a Temporary Restraining Order against Stephen C. Lockhart, Star Systems International Limited, Thomas J. Frederick, Scott McMillan, and Clairvoyant Technology, LLC ("Defendants"). The Temporary Restraining Order, effective immediately, applies to each of the Defendants, and their agents, employees, and independent contractors. The Defendants are required to immediately cease, desist and refrain from activities relating to the Titan RFID reader, including offers for sale, sale, manufacture, importation into the United States, and export from the United States. The Temporary Restraining Order further restrains the Defendants from placing bids relating to projects including the Pennsylvania Turnpike tollway, Michigan's Mackinac Bridge tollway, and the Oakland tollway in Alameda County, California. The case is Neology, Inc. v. Stephen C. Lockhart et al., Cause No. 296-03304-2018, pending in Collin County, Texas.



Neology is a leading provider of integrated end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. For more information, visit www.neology.net.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions, and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Therefore, Neology does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Furthermore, Neology does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

