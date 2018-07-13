Millennial Esports Announces Closing of $2.3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX:GAME) announces that it has closed a non-brokered offering of equity units of Millennial ("Equity Units") at a price of $0.12 per Equity Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 19,286,201 Equity Units for gross proceeds of $2,314,344.12.

Each Equity Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of Millennial and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant of Millennial (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) common share of Millennial at an exercise price of $0.17 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant, provided, however, that in the event that the closing price of the outstanding common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $0.34 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days at any time after November 14, 2018, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is the earlier of: (i) the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company; and (ii) January 13, 2020.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Update on US$10 Million Revolving Credit Facility

The Company has repaid the initial US$1,100,000 that was drawn down on the revolving multi-draw credit facility with Eastmore Global announced on April 23, 2018 (the "Facility"). The Company currently has no intentions to draw down further amounts from the Facility.

About Millennial Esports Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp. ("Millennial") is a vertically integrated mobile gaming publisher leading a revolution to fuse esports racing and professional motorsport through a global competition model. Millennial is utilizing its gaming franchises and intellectual property (IP) to engage millions of new players. Combined with its virtual and live tournament platforms, gaming analytics capability, and motorsport IP - including World's Fastest Gamer - Millennial is uniquely positioned to become one of the market leaders in Esports Racing.

