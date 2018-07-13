CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UNM and NWL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that the Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 - January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

According to the complaint, the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

