ShiftPixy, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. ("ShiftPixy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PIXY), a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, today announced operating results for the three months ended May 31, 2018 ("2018 Third Quarter").



"Our business continues to grow rapidly, with the number of worksite employees and our client roster each expanding significantly, and with our financial performance reflecting strong sequential and year-over-year growth," stated Chief Executive Officer, Scott Absher. "With the recent opening of our fifth regional office and continued strong progress on our proprietary and sophisticated technology platform, we're increasingly excited and proud to be playing such a critical and nationwide role in the rapidly expanding Gig Economy workplace."

2018 Third Quarter Highlights

Gross billings grew 119.2% to $60.2 million, compared to $27.5 million for the 2017 third quarter; gross billings increased 23.7% sequentially from $48.6 million in the prior quarter.

Revenues increased 102.6% to $9.4 million, compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Worksite employees increased by 3,654 to 7,648, compared to 3,994 as of May 31, 2017; the number of employees at the end of the quarter also represented a sequential increase of 850 over the number of employees at the end of the second fiscal quarter.

Gross profit was $1.5 million versus $0.6 million in the prior year period, and net loss per share was 6 cents during the quarter, an improvement over the net loss of 11 cents in the prior year period.

Webcast

ShiftPixy will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 13, 2018, to discuss financial results for the 2018 fiscal third quarter. Investors can access the webcast through the ShiftPixy website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) is a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

ShiftPixy Cautionary Statement

The information provided in this release includes forward-looking statements, the achievement or success of which involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of ShiftPixy, Inc., could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of our business model; our ability to execute the Company's vision and growth strategy; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect our business and our ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into our business model, as necessary; our ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect our business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. Statements made in connection with any guidance may refer to financial statements that have not been reviewed or audited. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of ShiftPixy, Inc., is included in the filings on Forms 1-A and 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" subsection of the "Investor Information" section of our website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings.

Consistent with the SEC's April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, ShiftPixy is alerting investors and other members of the general public that ShiftPixy will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in our Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Media:

Clark Wilson

clark.wilson@shiftpixy.com

888.798.9100

Investors:

InvestorRelations@shiftpixy.com

800.475.3655

ShiftPixy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





May 31,

2018

August 31,

2017

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,187,386 $ 5,896,705 Accounts receivable 307,847 428,790 Prepaid expenses 2,205,741 2,687,188 Other current assets 177,712 15,916 Total Current Assets 3,878,686 9,028,599 Fixed assets, net 1,086,282 288,065 Deposits and Other assets 137,980 126,480 Total Assets $ 5,102,948 $ 9,443,144 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 850,225 $ 1,160,474 Payroll related liabilities 5,374,954 2,388,454 Other current liabilities 795,192 278,982 Total Current Liabilities 7,020,371 3,827,910 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, 750,000,000 authorized shares; $0.0001 par value; 28,800,675 and 28,762,424 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,881 2,877 Additional paid-in capital 15,357,342 15,012,584 Accumulated deficit (17,277,646 ) (9,400,227 Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (1,917,423 ) 5,615,234 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,102,948 $ 9,443,144





ShiftPixy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

May 31, For the Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2018



2017

(Restated) 2018



2017

(Restated) Revenues (gross billings of $60.2m and $27.5 m less worksite employee payroll cost of $50.8m and $22.8m, respectively for the three months ended; gross billings of $149.0m and $93.3m less worksite employee payroll cost of $125.2m and $77.5m, respectively for nine months ended) $ 9,375,492 $ 4,628,361 $ 23,773,871 $ 15,718,780 Cost of Revenues 7,825,500 3,993,291 20,099,218 12,026,816 Gross Profit 1,549,992 635,070 3,674,653 3,691,964 Operating Expenses Payroll 1,382,183 1,082,675 4,005,371 2,920,150 Commissions 463,327 202,279 1,073,392 506,862 Professional fees 416,311 629,322 1,417,554 1,081,915 Product development - 658,334 2,386,354 658,334 General and administrative 1,105,490 1,015,075 2,669,401 2,059,571 Total Operating Expenses 3,367,311 3,587,685 11,552,072 7,226,832 Net Loss $ (1,817,319 ) $ (2,952,615 ) $ (7,877,419 ) $ (3,534,868 ) Net Loss per common share available to Common Shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Used in Per Share Computations: Basic and Diluted 28,800,675 26,555,706 28,795,145 26,337,976



