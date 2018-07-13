MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Mercury Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Mercury Systems securities between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period).



The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion;





Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and



as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. With respect to its free cash flow for the quarter, Mercury reported a net outflow of $2.6 million, compared to a net inflow of $11.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

In a conference call discussing Mercury's quarterly results, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the "last couple quarters" of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable and of Mercury's need to reduce account payables related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury's cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Following this news, Mercury's share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018.

