Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 13, 2018 2:36pm   Comments
RICHMOND, Va., July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on September 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on July 27, 2018.

About The Brink's Company
The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is the world leader in total cash management and secure logistics including cash-in-transit, ATM services, vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.  Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations.  Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at  www.Brinks.com  or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
804.289.9709

