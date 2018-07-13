CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PCG and TAL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

During the class period, PG&E allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

According to the complaint, throughout the class period TAL made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its net income; the Company's net income was deteriorating; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters website published a report alleging that TAL has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least the fiscal year 2016. On this news, shares of TAL Education fell from a close of $45.65 on June 12, 2018, to a close of $38.74 on June 15, 2018.

