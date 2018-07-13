SHAREHOLDER ALERT – HAIR GOGO COOL MD GLCNF GLNCY ATEN REPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Class Period: July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018

