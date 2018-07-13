Appointment of Nicolas Huss as Ingenico Group COO

Press release Paris,

July 13, 2018

Philippe Lazare, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group, appoints Nicolas Huss as Chief Operating Officer (COO). This new function will maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of the Group's business operations.

In this capacity, Nicolas Huss oversees the management of the two Group business units: "Retail" and "Banks & Acquirers".

Johan Tjärnberg, currently CEO of Bambora and EVP of "SMB" business line, is appointed as head of the "Retail" business unit taking over from Nicolas Huss.

Nicolas Huss joined Ingenico Group in July 2017. He has significant expertise in the financial services industry and a track record of building successful and diverse international teams. Most recently, he was the CEO of Visa Europe and in his earlier career, he worked for GE Capital, Bank of America and Apollo Global Management.

