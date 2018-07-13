SHAREHOLDER ALERT – PRTA SYMC PPG MFGP FLR DB QCOM NWL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

Class Period: October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018

Get additional information about PRTA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/prothena-corporation-2?wire=3.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2018

Class Period: May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018

Get additional information about SYMC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/symantec?wire=3.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to May 10, 2018

Get additional information about PPG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ppg-industries-inc-2?wire=3.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018

Class Period: September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018; pursuant to the August 4 and August 22, 2017 Prospectuses

Get additional information about MFGP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/micro-focus-international-plc?wire=3.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018

Get additional information about FLR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/fluor-corporation?wire=3.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: March 20, 2017 and March 30, 2018

Get additional information about DB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018

Get additional information about QCOM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated-2?wire=3.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

