CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on July 17, 2018

VANCOUVER, Washington, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB:CYDY) announces that management will host an investment community conference call to provide a business update.



Date:

Time:

Dial In: Tuesday, July 17, 2018

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

877-407-2986 U.S. and Canada

201-378-4916 international

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn's corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 60 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/25623/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until September 17, 2018. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S./Canada) or 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13672522.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

Phone: 310-691-7100

Email: jcain@lhai.com

Media:

Bioscribe, Inc.

Joan E. Kureczka

Phone: 415-821-2413

Email: Joan@bioscribe.com