DigitalTown, Inc. appoints George Nagy as Board Member

SEATTLE and WASHINGTON, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalTown (OTC:DGTW) – provider of the world's first Global Smart City Network powered by Blockchain-based, decentralized applications – announces the appointment of DC-based Cyber Security expert George Nagy to the Board from June 25 2018. Bringing a wealth of experience in strategic planning, private equity, global business development and leadership, George Nagy is a seasoned technology expert and a Board Member of Cyber Maryland, CEO of Cyberavent and Chairman of the Cyber Security Committee. This is the second addition to the DigitalTown Board in recent months, following the appointment of Lawrence Lerner, CEO of Pithia Inc, on May 18 2018.



DigitalTown CEO, Robert Monster, comments: "George is a most welcome addition to the DigitalTown Board as we enter an exciting and important phase. His experience in the areas of technology, strategic planning, global P&L management, private equity, M&A and global business development coupled with his collaborative management style, focus on customer intimacy, and a unique ability to understand and simplify complex business issues, is a timely combination that will greatly benefit DigitalTown."

Newly appointed DigitalTown Board Member, George Nagy, says: "DigitalTown is one of the most worthwhile initiatives that I have encountered in recent times and I am eager to contribute to the company's ambitious plan to deliver on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals – regarding digital identity and financial inclusion – by bringing its blockchain-based technology designed to create more resilient, equitable, communities and economies, to every town, city and village in the world."

"I admire how DigitalTown enables towns and cities to become their own local-first alternative to the likes of Google, Expedia, AirBnb, OpenTable and PayPal, all in one, accessible 24/7 via web and mobile app at no cost to the community. DigitalTown's model for enabling local governments to fund through revenue rather than taxes is attractive indeed, and one that is certain to be adopted globally as governments and citizens around the world realize the need for self-sovereign and self-funding economic development opportunities. It is an honor to join a Board of such experienced and passionate individuals, each with their own unique talents, all striving towards the same goal of delivering democratized access to technology to improve lives and create thriving, sovereign local communities on a global level," adds George Nagy.

Rob Monster concludes: "George is a strategic thinker with a track record of improving sales and operational performance, with impressive results. His success rate for boosting customer acquisition and EBITDA by millions of dollars annually and hundreds of basis points across multiple companies, is notable as we work to deliver value for all stakeholders. The DigitalTown Board appreciates the opportunity to work with such a distinguished and seasoned professional."



DigitalTown's ecosystem comprises localized search engine, local ownership via CityShares, a free SmartWallet for payments, and community collaboration platforms, all combined to support local communities. DigitalTown is the first public company to fully adopt blockchain and the first public company to provide tools that really empower residents, visitors, merchants and municipalities to work together to create thriving, sovereign local communities.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. It provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns", which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through locally owned solutions for economic development, civic engagement and digital inclusion for cities around the world. You can download the DigitalTown App from the App Store, or visit one of our many city sites such as Austin.City to get a feel for how DigitalTown is creating value for cities around the world.

