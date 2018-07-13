RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of July. The distribution will be payable on August 8, 2018 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2018.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at March 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 284 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 43 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

For further information contact:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Christian Green

Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations & Compliance

Tel: 416-864-6483

www.riocan.com