Aequus Announces New Independent Director to its Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) ("Aequus" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, announced that following the completion of its Annual General Meeting held on July 10, 2018, Mr. Damien King has joined its Board of Directors to fill the seat previously held by Dr. Fotios Plakogiannis who did not stand for re-election.



Mr. King is currently the Director of Sales with Merz Pharma Canada ("Merz") and sits as a founding member of their Senior Leadership Team. Over the past 9 years, Mr. King has been instrumental in transforming Merz from a single brand entity, to an integrated product portfolio organization with five divisions and multiple high performing teams.

"We welcome Damien to our Board. He is an industry veteran with a track record for operating and creating shareholder value within rapidly growing pharmaceutical companies. I have no doubt Damien will provide valuable strategic and operational guidance to Aequus' Board and business, as we continue to grow our commercial division," said Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO of Aequus. "Damien's addition to the Board marks another milestone in the company's growth as we add Directors and advisors with strategic growth expertise in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry."

Mr. Janzen continued, "I would like to personally thank Dr. Plakogiannis for his contributions to the Company as a founder and past director. We value Fotios' contributions and expertise and look forward to continuing to engage with him as it relates to our transdermal programs."

Aequus' five incumbent directors, Doug Janzen, Anne Stevens, Chris Clark, Jason Flowerday and Rodoula Plakogiannis, were all re-elected as directors of the Company by shareholders at its annual general meeting held on July 10, 2018.

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its pipeline to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology and psychiatry with a goal of addressing the need for improved medication adherence through enhanced delivery systems. As a complement to its focus in neurology, our most recent addition to the development pipeline was a long-acting form of medical cannabis, where there is a high need for a consistent, predictable and pharmaceutical-grade delivery of products for patients. Aequus intends to commercialize its internal programs in Canada alongside its current portfolio of marketed established medicines and will look to form strategic partnerships that would maximize the reach of its product candidates worldwide. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: the Company's expectations of growth for its commercial division. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: obtaining positive results of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully outlicense or sell its current products and in-license and develop new products; the assumption that the Company's current good relationships with its manufacturer and other third parties will be maintained; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 30, 2018, a copy of which is available on Aequus' profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus' SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

