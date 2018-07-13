WABCO Signs First Power Steering System Export Deal in India to Supply Tata Motors

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) (www.wabco-auto.com), a leading global supplier of technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced its first major steering system deal in India following its September 2017 acquisition of U.S.-based R.H. Sheppard, a key supplier of industry-leading steering technologies for commercial vehicles.



Demonstrating WABCO's strong commitment to expand and to globalize its steering business beyond the U.S., this latest supply agreement with Tata Motors in India represents an important first milestone in delivering leading steering solutions to customers internationally.

As a full systems tier one supplier to Tata Motors, WABCO is equipping the manufacturer with its hydraulic power steering systems, helping them to meet increasing demand for new heavy-duty trucks locally following recent legislation changes to restrict axle weight loads. WABCO's globalized integrated supply chain, local engineering expertise and ability to rapidly respond to Tata Motors' requirements, are helping ensure this original equipment manufacturer's continued success as India's commercial vehicle market leader.

WABCO's M110 heavy-duty hydraulic power steering gears and assemblies meet Tata Motors' power-steering performance and reliability requirements. M-Series gears have been the industry design standard since 1986 and use the highest quality materials and components manufactured to extremely rigorous tolerances.

"This landmark steering technology agreement with Tata Motors in India is another example of WABCO's powerful ability to globalize our rich technology portfolio," said Jorge Solis, WABCO President, Truck, Bus and Car OEM Division. "Further augmenting our advanced driver assistance and braking systems with our industry-leading steering capability makes WABCO uniquely placed to serve OEMs in every market."

"We are delighted that the introduction of WABCO's industry-leading steering systems for the first time in India further differentiates our strong partnership with Tata Motors, while helping them to meet this additional level of demand," added P. Kaniappan, WABCO India Managing Director. "As the only commercial vehicle supplier able to offer both braking and steering capabilities in India, WABCO is uniquely placed to provide our customers with increasingly higher levels of automation."

Full dynamic control of commercial vehicles – lateral and longitudinal – is necessary to progressively achieve the commercial vehicle industry's vision of autonomous driving. Providing lateral control through WABCO's active steering capability is a cornerstone which powerfully complements its ability to control longitudinal movement through active braking, stability and suspension control systems.

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) is a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO continues to pioneer breakthrough innovations to enable autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle industry. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies, including advanced driver assistance, braking, steering and stability control systems. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com and, for WABCO's 2017 Annual Report, visit ar.wabco-auto.com.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defense vehicles. Part of the $100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia with a global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies. Engaged in engineering and automotive solutions, with a focus on future-readiness and a pipeline of tech-enabled products, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles as well as supplying Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia. For more information, visit www.tatamotors.com.

WABCO global media contact

Nina Friedmann, +49 69 719 168 171, wabco@klenkhoursch.de

WABCO India media contact

Meghant Parmar, +91 99621 95392, mparmar@perfectrelations.com

WABCO investors and analysts contact

Sean Deason, +1 248 270 9287, investorrelations@wabco-auto.com

Tata Motors media contact

Corporate Communications, +91 226 665 7613, indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com