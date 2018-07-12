Auris Medical Prices $7 Million Public Offering

Zug, Switzerland - July 12, 2018 - Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,948,717 common shares, Series A warrants to purchase 6,282,050 common shares and Series B warrants to purchase 4,487,179 common shares. The securities are being offered in a unit comprised of one share, one Series A warrant to purchase 0.35 of a share and one Series B warrant to purchase 0.25 of a share. The combined public offering price per unit is $0.39. The Series A warrants will have an initial per share exercise price of CHF 0.39, subject to customary adjustment, are exercisable immediately and will expire 7 years from the date of issuance. The Series B warrants will have an initial per share exercise price of CHF 0.39, subject to adjustment in the event the company issues certain securities within 18 months of the date of issuance of the Series B warrants, are exercisable immediately and will expire on June 18, 2020. The gross proceeds to Auris Medical Holding AG from this offering are expected to be approximately $7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Auris Medical Holding AG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,692,307 common shares and/or additional Series A warrants to purchase up to 942,307 common shares and/or additional Series B warrants to purchase up to 673,076 common shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on July 17, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and became effective on July 12, 2018 and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov .

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2006 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com . Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus and the other documents that Auris Medical Holding AG has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus, which provide more information about Auris Medical Holding AG and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology and mental health supportive care. The company is focused on the development of intranasal betahistine for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125) and for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolence (AM-201). The program is currently in Phase 1. In addition Auris Medical has two Phase 3 programs under development: AM-111 for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen® (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding AG trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EARS."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Auris Medical's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed public offering. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Auris Medical's Annual Report on Form 20-F, any subsequent filing including the prospectus for this offering and any future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Auris Medical does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Company contact: Hernan Levett, Chief Financial Officer, +41 61 201 1350

investors@aurismedical.com