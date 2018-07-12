Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Farmland Partners Inc. ("Farmland" or the "Company") (NYSE:FPI) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Farmland securities between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners' Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the September 10, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.