Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Our investigation concerns whether Zion has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the Fort Worth office of the Securities and Exchange Commission, informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. Following this disclosure, shares of Zion fell from $4.00 to $3.56 per share, or 11% percent.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zion shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/zion/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

