Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Broadcom.



Pursuant to the proposed transaction, which is valued at approximately $18.9 billion, CA, Inc. stockholders will receive $44.50 in cash per share of their CA, Inc. common stock. The investigation concerns whether the CA Inc. Board obtained the best price possible for CA, Inc. stockholders.

