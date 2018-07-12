Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:NETS). Our investigation concerns whether Netshoes has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 12, 2017, the Company went public through an initial public offering ("IPO") of 8,250,000 common shares at $18 per share, for gross proceeds of over $148 million. Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Allen & Company LLC, and Jefferies LLC served as the Company's underwriters for the IPO.

On May 15, 2018, the Company's shares declined approximately 44% after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for a third-straight quarter and missed on revenue for a fourth-straight quarter. One analyst commented that "[s]ince its IPO, [Netshoes] has disappointed on multiple fronts, leading to declining top line growth and risks a path to profitability . ... That is leading to a continuous cash burn, which should further stretch its balance sheet."

Over the past 12 months, the Company's stock has declined over 80%, closing on May 23, 2018 at $2.90 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Netshoes shares pursuant and traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Netshoes (Cayman) Limited please go to https://bespc.com/netshoes. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com