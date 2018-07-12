Vectren Schedules 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) will announce its 2018 second quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Vectren management will discuss those results during a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 2, 2018. To participate in the call, analysts should dial 1-844-825-9787 ten minutes prior to the start time and refer to the Vectren Corporation 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Call.



All interested investors may listen to a live audio-only webcast accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Vectren's Investor Relations homepage, investors.vectren.com, by clicking on the "2018 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast" link near the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same location approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west central area. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visit www.vectren.com.

Investor Contact: Dave Parker, (812) 491-4135, d.parker@vectren.com

Media Contact: Natalie Hedde, (812) 491-5105, nhedde@vectren.com