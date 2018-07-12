Husky Energy to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its 2018 second quarter results before markets open on Thursday, July 26, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and Acting CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:





Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. MT July 26)



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 2426

Duration: Available until August 26, 2018

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com



Investor and Media Inquiries:



Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations

587-747-2116

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602



