Husky Energy to Announce 2018 Second Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
July 12, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its 2018 second quarter results before markets open on Thursday, July 26, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).                         

CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and Acting CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.

To listen live:

 
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.:  1-604-638-5340		 To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. MT July 26)

Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 2426
Duration: Available until August 26, 2018
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
                                                                                                 
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116                                                                                     

Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

 

Primary Logo

