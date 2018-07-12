Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2018.



Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance products and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration, and other services. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States' sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. Brown & Brown's Web address is www.bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770



