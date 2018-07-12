ATCO Ltd. Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO) (TSX:ACO)



The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. has declared the following quarterly dividends:

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend

Per Share ($) Record Date

(2018) Payment Date

(2018) Class I Non-Voting ACO.X 0.3766 07-Sep 30-Sep Class II Voting ACO.Y 0.3766 07-Sep 30-Sep

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Media & Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Senior Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

403-292-7502