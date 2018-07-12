Tandy Leather Factory Schedules 2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) announced today that it plans to release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018 after the market closes. A conference call will be conducted by senior management at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2018, and will be accessible to the public by calling 877-312-5524 or 253-237-1144. Callers should dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call begins.



A conference call replay will be available through 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2018 and can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406. For both, reference conference ID number 1265749 and Web Pin 0213.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at the company's web site at www.tandyleather.com.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (http://www.tandyleather.com), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 116 North American stores located in 42 US states and 7 Canadian provinces, and four International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq with the symbol "TLF".

Contact: Tina Castillo, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (817) 872-3200 or tcastillo@tandyleather.com Mark Gilbert, Magellan Fin, LLC (317) 867-2839 or MGilbert@MagellanFin.com

