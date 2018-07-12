SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Farmland Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Farmland Partners Inc. ("Farmland" or "the Company") (NYSE:FPI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report alleging that Farmland artificially increased revenues "by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to FPI as rent" and that "30% of [Farmland's] 2017 earnings could be made-up." The report further stated that Farmland "neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team." On this news, shares of Farmland fell from a close of $8.65 on July 10, 2018 to a close of $5.28 on July 11, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/farmland-partners-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com