Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) today announced it will conduct a conference call to review and discuss its second quarter results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Wabash National is scheduled to release its results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, after the close of the financial markets.



The phone number to access the conference call is 800-708-4539, confirmation number 47275547. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.wabashnational.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, a recording of the call will be archived at www.wabashnational.com within three hours of its conclusion and will remain available through October 24, 2018.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and North America's leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Garsite, Progress Tank, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:

Jeff Taylor

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(765) 771-5310

jeff.taylor@wabashnational.com