Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) announced today that it will release second quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, and hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. EDT.



Event: Penn Virginia Corporation Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

Earnings Call Timing: Wednesday August 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. ET.

Webcast: Log onto the Company's website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast can also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bwyn3war.

Phone: Dial toll-free (877) 316-5288 (international: (734) 385-4977) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from August 8, 2018 through August 15, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international (404) 537-3406) and entering the pass code 4794718.

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with a focus in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne

Investor Relations

Ph: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com