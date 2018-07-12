Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2018 results.



Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 416-849-1847 or 1-866-530-1554

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and a copper project in Arizona (United States). The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Hudbay also has warrants listed under the symbol "HBM.WT" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "HBM/WS" on the New York Stock Exchange. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Carla Nawrocki

Director, Investor Relations

(416) 362-7362

carla.nawrocki@hudbay.com