Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

WESTPORT, Conn., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 share. The dividend is to be paid on September 19, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2018.



Contact Information:

Terex Corporation

Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President

Business Development & Investor Relations

(203) 222-5954

brian.henry@terex.com

https://investors.terex.com

About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TerexCorporation) to make information available to its investors and the market.