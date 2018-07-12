H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 9, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2018.



About H.B. Fuller Company:

For 130 years, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2017 proforma net revenue of $2.9 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com and subscribe to our blog.

Maximillian Marcy

Investor Relations

651-236-5062