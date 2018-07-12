Summer Melodies Music Showcase Hosted At the Church of Scientology's Historic Clearwater Building

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 21st, the Scientology Information Center will host a Summer Melodies Musical Showcase of local talented performers at the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater.



The Scientology Information Center hosts regular events and receptions for members of the community such as this music event shown here. The next concert at the Center will be held on Saturday, July 21st. The Center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.





Light refreshments will be served at 6:30pm, and event will start promptly at 7:00pm.

The diverse group of performers includes 3 soloists and a quartet representing the Church of Scientology Choir. They will be performing Country-Western, Broadway, ballads and spiritually uplifting songs.

The 100-year-old historic Clearwater Building was purchased by the Church of Scientology in 1975. Built in 1918, the property originally served as the Bank of Clearwater. On July 15th, 2015, it was re-opened to the public as the Scientology Information Center.

"Since the Information Center opened in 2015 we have hosted over 150 events, some of which are musical concerts," said Ms. Skjelset. "The Center is here to answer questions for those curious about Scientology and it serves as a gathering place for community meetings and events. We believe getting the community together for events and interacting with each other makes a closer community."

For more information about the Scientology Information Center or to attend the upcoming event, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Scientology Info Center Manager, at (727) 467-6966 or by e-mail: amber@cos.flag.org

