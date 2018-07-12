Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Announces $50 Million Private Placement Offering

Houston, TX, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (MCIM: OTCPK) announces plans to launch a $50 Million ICO (Initial Coin Offering) via Private Placement to raise capital for growth and acquisitions in the solid waste and medical waste marketplace. The digital tokens or custom coins known as cryptocurrency (similar to Bitcoin and Ether) will be offered via the ethereum platform. MCIM token creation is a limited token creation event, which begins its Pre-sale at or around the Ethereum block mined soonest after 10:00:00 EST on July 30th, 2018 through August 30th, 2018, and ICO Token sale begins August 31st, 2018 and ends September 30th, 2018. Ethereum can be contributed to a smart contract or address for an initial period. You may follow the token raise via etherscan: Token symbol: MCIM https://etherscan.io/token/0xf226dce0d5f0e76f705c665919155fe21ef641ea



Our prospectus is available on www.OTCMarkets.com

The company plans to use the capital for acquisitions and mergers to grow the company assets and revenue.

(This announcement appears as a matter of record only and is not an offer to sale any securities. No party has been authorized to sale securities on behalf of the company. Any offer and sale will be conducted via prospectus only to qualified investors).

Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Ticker (MCIM) is a waste management assets holdings company. ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") is a Texas based corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of Macau Capital Investments that provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to customers in Houston, Texas. Learn more visit our website: www.macaucapitalinvestments.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "intends, "plans," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "estimates," "continues," or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Our Business." Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.





