Nestio Announces It Has Raised $4.5 Million in Strategic Growth Capital From Some Of The Biggest Names In Real Estate

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestio, www.nestio.com, the leading marketing and leasing platform for multifamily owners and managers, announced today it has secured $4.5 million in strategic growth capital, expanding the company's total amount raised to over $16 million. The round was co-led by Camber Creek and Trinity Ventures with participation from some of the most prominent names in real estate, including Rudin Ventures, Currency M - the venture investment arm of The Moinian Group, The Durst Organization, LeFrak Ventures - a LeFrak affiliate, and Torch Venture Capital – an affiliate of TheLightstone Group. Existing investors Freestyle Capital and Lazerow Ventures also participated in the financing.



By heavily investing in product and tech for property owners and managers, Nestio has significantly increased its market penetration. Nestio's customers manage hundreds of thousands of units on its platform across major markets such as NYC, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and more. Nestio has facilitated nearly $600M worth of transactions and grown units on its platform in additional markets by over 250% in the past 12 months alone. This growth has been fueled by enabling clients using Nestio's software to increase portfolio visibility, drive more lead volume, expedite prospect follow-up and conversion, and ultimately reduce time to rent. On average, Nestio customers have been able to reduce days on market by more than 20%. Nestio will use this new capital -- and insights from some of the most experienced operators in real estate -- to deliver advanced leasing and marketing solutions even faster.

"Nestio in a unique position to bring much needed advancement and efficiency to real estate markets across the country," explains Caren Maio, the firm's founder and chief executive officer. "Our platform has massive ROI for our clients, and we have established ourselves as the leader in premium technology solutions for owners and managers that deliver real results. We are thrilled to be working closely with the top names in the industry and to continue growing our offerings, our market strength, and our team."

About Nestio

Nestio www.nestio.com

is the industry-leading marketing and leasing platform for multifamily owners and managers. Backed by top investors from Silicon Valley and the real estate industry, Nestio is on a mission to transform the rental experience by building technology that streamlines the apartment marketing and leasing process, enabling multifamily professionals to generate more profits, efficiency and insight across their portfolios. Nestio's customers manage hundreds of thousands of listings on its platform across the nation's top real-estate markets, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Dallas and more.

