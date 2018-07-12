Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 24, 2018

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its second quarter 2018 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.



The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8sgtbokj

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 3770559 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

USA: 1 866 394 7514

France: 0 805 081 488

Germany: 0 800 181 5287

Switzerland: 0 800 836 508

United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438

Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450

Investor-relations@constellium.com \

Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications

Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com



www.constellium.com

