Xalles and Amazing Living Announce Stock Rewards Program

WASHINGTON, DC and MARGATE, FL, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC:XALL), a company focusing on accelerating fintech companies, leveraging blockchain technology for financial reconciliation, and payment auditing solutions, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Amazing Living Enterprises Inc., a network marketing company focusing on enhancing financial lives through a unique compensation program for affiliates, today jointly announce a significant change to the Amazing Living Affiliate Program with the addition of a Stock Rewards Program.



Starting July 1, 2018, Amazing Living Affiliates will be rewarded through "Amazing Living Dollars" for their activity in the program, purchasing from our eCommerce site, referring others, and loyalty to the company. Once they reach a set threshold of Amazing Living Dollars, they will be issued shares of XALL common stock of equivalent value at the current market price at the time.

"This is a game changer for the eCommerce and Networking industries," stated Nathan Dickerson, Xalles Holdings Chief Marketing Officer. He continued, "We have an asset in publicly traded stock that has the potential to appreciate, which is the exact opposite of the way most rewards and loyalty programs work. It also creates a new direct incentive for affiliates to work hard to increase the value of their equity in our company."

The program became effective July 1, 2018 and the company expects to be issuing the first reward shares within a few months, given the fair and reasonable methods that affiliates can use to receive Amazing Living Dollars.

"I am excited to introduce this new program to our affiliates this week as part of the other changes we made to improve the compensation plan for our sales affiliates," commented Dr. Dennis Grant, President of Amazing Living Enterprises. He added, "we have something unique in the marketplace and we have taken a giant step towards achieving our vision of enhancing financial lives through the distribution of health improvement products."

Amazing Living brings together a special combination of networking marketing, online commerce and the ability to receive stock in a publicly traded company. Bringing "Wall Street to Main Street" is a noble achievement that is expected to spur new growth in Amazing Living.

Xalles Holdings will continue to strive to offer new marketing and financial solutions and management support to its wholly owned subsidiary companies as part of its business accelerator program.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC:XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holdings company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities to invest and accelerate growth in. Recently, the company has placed emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams over time. For more information visit: http://xalles.com

About Amazing Living Enterprises Inc.

Amazing Living Enterprises Inc. is a networking and eCommerce company that focuses on direct selling of health and lifestyle products with a philosophy of "enhancing financial lives". Amazing Living was founded in 2016 and is based in Margate, Florida. Customers and Affiliates can purchase through an online eCommerce portal and Affiliates have the opportunity to earn a revenue share of the Amazing Living business plus and a piece of the overall company. For more information visit: http://myamazingliving.com

