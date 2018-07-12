DataClover Announces Appointment of Roger Fugett as Head of Technology

ATLANTA, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataClover, a leading service marketing automation and analytics provider to the automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Roger Fugett as Head of Technology, to deliver the Company's leading-edge technology to its automotive dealership customer base. With significant service-driven IT experience and specialization in big data and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Mr. Fugett will reinforce DataClover's effort to help automotive dealers retain and acquire more service customers.



Mr. Fugett previously served as CIO of CareerBuilder where he was responsible for supporting the global corporate strategies and company growth objectives through cost-effective delivery of highly-scalable information technology solutions across tightly integrated systems. While at CareerBuilder, Mr. Fugett was recognized for helping to cultivate a workplace environment awarded by ComputerWorld as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT. Prior to CareerBuilder, Mr. Fugett worked in various technology roles covering Geographical Information Systems, operations support and Global Positioning system products for multiple industries, including field services, telecommunications and utilities.

"DataClover's predictive service analytics powered by automotive repair data collection has allowed our dealership customers to identify and target higher-value service opportunities, resulting in increased service revenue and long-term customer retention," said Patrick McSherry, President of DataClover. "Adding Roger's trusted technology leadership and extensive background in Big Data and "AI" will help DataClover continue to deliver powerful owner retention and acquisition tools. We're excited for our customers to experience this next phase of innovation."

"DataClover's ability to collect and mine vast amounts of automotive data is what attracted me to this exciting partnership," said Roger Fugett, Head of Technology of DataClover. "The vision of using big data and cutting-edge technology to disrupt the traditional "spray-and-pray" service marketing programs of automotive marketing vendors should have our dealership customers very excited for the future. I'm looking forward to this new challenge and am delighted to be working with a strong team of automotive and technology entrepreneurs."

MVC-G

About DataClover

DataClover is a service marketing automation and analytics technology that helps automotive dealers retain and acquire more service customers. Collecting service event data from over 55,000 service stations, DataClover identifies more potential service opportunities and predictively communicates to retain and acquire service customers. The DataClover software has organized deeper and more comprehensive service data and connected it to best-in-class Omni-channel marketing automation. This powerful combination helps dealership service centers own their service market.

For more information on DataClover, please visit its website at www.DataClover.com.

Patrick McSherry (President of DataClover): 855-653-2568

Jackie Rothchild (PR): 914-701-0311