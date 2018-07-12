Cue Announces $30 Million Funding Contract from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue"), a healthcare technology company, announced today that is has been awarded up to $30 million in base funding and options from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") to accelerate the development and regulatory validation of an over-the-counter and professional use Influenza and Multiplex Respiratory Pathogen diagnostic cartridges for the Cue Health Monitoring System.



"BARDA's expertise in the development of advanced medical technologies will be a great asset to Cue as we spearhead a new approach to dealing with the persistent threats of influenza and other respiratory pathogens," says Ayub Khattak, CEO of Cue Health.

The Cue Health Monitoring System centers around a connected diagnostic device, which enables a range of in-home and in-clinic diagnostics. The system uses a custom designed reader to test clinical samples in a disposable test cartridge and then sends the results to a mobile application. The mobile application provides access to features including interventional components such as telemedicine consultations for consumers and prescribing capabilities for physicians. The Cue Influenza Cartridge will be focused on detecting Influenza A and B. The Cue Multiplex Respiratory Pathogen Cartridge will be a multiplex assay capable of detecting and differentiating between multiple respiratory pathogens.

*This project has been funded in whole with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. BAA-16-100-SOL-00002

About Cue Health:

Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") is an ISO 13485 certified company focused on developing and manufacturing consumer and professional medical diagnostic products that can be used in clinical or at-home settings. Cue's mission is to create tools that empower physicians and consumers by increasing their access to actionable health data. Cue's first product, the Cue Health Monitoring System, is a connected diagnostic platform. The company is based in San Diego, CA.

About BARDA:

BARDA is a division within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that systematically support the development and purchase of critical diagnostic tools, vaccines, drugs and therapies for ongoing public health and medical emergencies. BARDA has supported 37 FDA approvals, licensures and approvals for products to address health security threats.

