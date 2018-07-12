Boingo Wireless to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 1st

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI), the leading DAS and Wi-Fi provider that serves consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

David Hagan, Boingo Wireless' Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Hovenier, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 results as well as its outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2018 on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, investors from the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 407-9716 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779. In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.boingo.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and +1 (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the passcode: 13681469.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) helps the world stay connected. Boingo's vast footprint of DAS, Wi-Fi and small cell networks reach more than a billion people annually, making Boingo one of the largest providers of indoor wireless networks. You'll find Boingo connecting people at airports, military bases, stadiums, convention centers, and commercial properties. To learn more about the Boingo story, visit www.boingo.com.

