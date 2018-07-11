Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of second Quarter Results and Conference Call

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2018 earnings results on Thursday, August 2, 2018 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com.

The earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 9:00 am that morning. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode at www.harsco.com. The call can also be accessed by telephone by dialing (800) 611-4920, or (973) 200-3957 for international callers. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately five minutes prior to the call. Enter Conference ID number 60474064.

Replay of the earnings call will be available at www.harsco.com , and also by telephone through August 16, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056, (404) 537-3406 or (800) 585-8367.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a diversified, global engineered products and services company serving the worldwide steel, railway and energy sectors. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .