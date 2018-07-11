Kapsch Loses Litigation Filed Against FDOT, FTE and Neology

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kapsch has pursued a campaign of litigation against Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Turnpike Enterprise to prevent the state of Florida from providing lawfully obtained technology from Neology. Kapsch has exhausted all appeals after vigorously litigating against the state of Florida from moving forward on strategies to include the ISO 18000-6C standard to further enable national toll interoperability.



The string of Kapsch lawsuits and appeals against the state of Florida have been ongoing since 2015. The Kapsch lawsuits have proven to undermine the state of Florida from enabling ISO 18000-6C across the states tolling infrastructure. Kapsch now has exhausted all legal remedies to no avail leaving the state of Florida with no further impediment to enable ISO 18000-6C standard across the state's transportation network.

