Metso to publish its Half-Year Review for January-June 2018 on Thursday, July 26, 2018

Metso Corporation, press release, July 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Metso's January-June 2018 Half-Year Review will be published on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at about 9:00 a.m. EEST and can be found at www.metso.com/latestreports.

Metso's Interim President and CEO Eeva Sipilä will present the financial results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English, on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EEST. Webcast is viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 929 477 0338

other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9104

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 800906.



Metso will not arrange separate event for investors, analysts or the media at its headquarters on the day of the publication.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

