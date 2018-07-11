Staffing 360 Solutions Hires Alicia Barker as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) ("STAF 360" or "the Company"), a staffing solutions company executing a global buy-and-build strategy in the US and in the UK, today announced that it has hired Alicia Barker as its Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2018. Ms. Barker has assumed responsibility for the Company's operations, human resources and communications and will report directly to Brendan Flood, STAF 360's Chairman and CEO.



Ms. Barker has been providing consulting services to STAF 360 since December 2017 and has been working with its management team on the restructuring of the business into three distinct business streams; Commercial Staffing (US), Professional Staffing (UK) and Professional Staffing (US) - and the identification and hiring of Presidents for each of these business segments.

Ms. Barker joined the Company as an independent member of the Board of Directors in April 2018. She will remain as a member of the Board but will lose her independent status as a result of her appointment as COO.

Ms. Barker brings over two decades of extensive operational expertise to her new role at STAF 360. Most recently she served as Principal of Act II Consulting, a business she opened in 2016 that provided consulting and professional coaching services to individuals and corporations. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Barker, a full-service advertising agency where she led talent procurement and executive development. She also served on the executive team as Vice President, Human Resources at Hudson North America, a global talent solutions company where she led human resources efforts for 37 offices in North America, and Vice President, Human Resources, at Grey Group, a global advertising and marketing agency with 432 offices, in 96 countries. Before that, Ms. Barker was Human Resources Director at Icon/Nicholson, which designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software.

Brendan Flood, Chairman and CEO of STAF 360, commented, "Alicia's strategic leadership and extensive experience in operations, human resources and communications will be valuable assets to our team as we work towards advancing our goal of profitably growing our business, both organically and through acquisitions, and becoming a $500 million revenue company within the next two years. Alicia is a valued colleague and trusted advisor and I look forward to working with her for years to come."

Ms. Barker commented, "I have been working with the Company's leadership team and Board of Directors for almost a year and I am delighted to continue to be part of this exceptional team in my new role as COO of the Company. We have three exciting business streams, talented management teams, and a strong client service culture. I look forward to working with our internal operations, sales and resourcing teams as we advance our goals."

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the US and UK. The Company believes the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $500 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Specifically, for the Company to achieve annualized revenues of $500 million, the Company will need to successfully raise sufficient capital, to consummate additional target acquisitions, successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, organically grow its business, successfully defend any potential future litigation, as well as various additional contingencies, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that it will be able to achieve these objectives. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

