CoinAgenda Europe to Highlight Malta's "Blockchain Island" Regulations & Prime Minister Hon. Joseph Muscat

MALTA, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startup and ICO opportunities since 2014, today announced that Hon. Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta, would address the second CoinAgenda Europe conference, along with directors of the Malta Stock Exchange and other key leaders behind the most transformative legislation in Europe to support the growth of public blockchain companies and exchanges. The conference takes place July 15-17 at the five-star Westin Dragonara Resort in St. Julien, Malta.

Other Malta officials and business leaders addressing the 200 expected delegates include Abdalla Kablan, director, Malta Stock Exchange; Steve Tendon, Malta Blockchain Task Force; Oliver La Rose, chairman, IDABC Malta; plus several funds and ICOs registered in Malta.

Other featured speakers include separate fireside chats with Liam Robertson, managing director, Alphabit Fund ($300 mm AUM); Malcolm Tan, Singapore-based global ICO legal expert, founder, Gravitas Holdings; and Kellam Ames, director, ecosystem development, Videocoin, which just completed a $50 million private token sale for a token that decentralizes video streaming.

Power panels include leading blockchain CEOs, investors, lawyers and regulators on topics including "Tokenizing the Consumer," "Managing Risk, Reward and Regulation," and "Family Offices: Are They a Factor in Blockchain Investment Yet?"

CoinAgenda Europe contains three days of world-class speakers and networking, including a lavish private dinner at the iconic Palazzo Parisio in the hills of Naxxar, as well as an opening day reception with concurrent viewing of the World Cup finals.

CoinAgenda Europe will include an ICO pitch competition featuring today's most promising blockchain entrepreneurs, many of them just prior to launch. A truly global event, previous CoinAgenda conferences have helped debut companies including Aeternity, Bancor, and Qtum, which went on to raise more than $200 million in their token sales and achieve a peak valuation of more than $7 billion. Adding on to the tradition of ICO pitches, CoinAgenda Europe will include Trading Token Presentations, incorporating presentations by token companies and foundations already trading.

"CoinAgenda Europe seeks to connect the thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and regulators in an intimate three-day experience where understanding is achieved and relationships formed," said Michael Terpin, founder of CoinAgenda. "Malta is the epicenter of the European blockchain world this week with its new blockchain initiatives, and we are delighted to be the first conference to showcase them as part of our broader mission."

Attendance is limited.





