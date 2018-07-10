Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGC) stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Cox Oil.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, which is valued at approximately $322 million, Energy XXI stockholders will receive $9.10 in cash per share of their Energy XXI common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Energy XXI Board obtained the best price possible for Energy XXI stockholders.

If you own Energy XXI shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc.. please go to https://bespc.com/energyxxi . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .

