Sanchez Energy Announces Management Change

HOUSTON, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) ("Sanchez Energy" or the "Company") today announced that Christopher D. Heinson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has resigned in order to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer with another energy company.

"Chris's leadership and industry knowledge have helped transform Sanchez Energy into a leading Eagle Ford operator," said Tony Sanchez, III, Chief Executive Officer of Sanchez Energy. "We thank Chris for his five years of service and his many contributions to Sanchez Energy and wish him all the best in his new role."

ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas where the Company has assembled approximately 285,000 net acres. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Smith

VP Investor Relations

(281) 925-4828

Cham King

Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(713) 756-2797

General Inquiries: (713) 783-8000

www.sanchezenergycorp.com