Andy Moore Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley FBR, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. ("B. Riley FBR"), a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., has promoted Andy Moore to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Moore will be responsible for the firm's day to day operations, ensuring operational excellence and identifying new and synergistic opportunities that leverage the resources of B. Riley FBR and its affiliates.



"Since Andy joined our firm, he has consistently demonstrated his strong leadership, operational acumen, and deep understanding of our business. While preserving our core values, he has also been instrumental in identifying new ways we can evolve, and we're grateful for his contribution thus far," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial. "This promotion is a testament to the trust we have in his ability to shape this firm and I'm confident that, under his leadership, B. Riley FBR will continue to grow to new heights."

"It's a tremendous honor to be promoted to Chief Executive Officer," said Andy Moore. "Since joining over 12 years ago, we have evolved into a full service investment bank, an industry leader and a trusted partner to both clients and peers. It's humbling to be entrusted with the legacy created here over the last 20 years, and I am committed to building on this progress while preserving the firm's strong foundation."

Mr. Moore joined the firm in 2006 as an institutional sales professional, moving on to Director of Sales in 2011 and then President in 2016. During his tenure, Mr. Moore's responsibilities have included raising capital for a broad range of small-cap companies, making investment recommendations to institutional clients, and introducing marketing management teams to a wide range of hedge funds and mutual funds across the industry. Before joining B. Riley, Mr. Moore held sales positions at Roth Capital Partners and Bear Stearns & Co.

Mr. Moore received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA in Finance from the USC Marshall School of Business.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, Inc., dba B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., Great American Group, LLC, B. Riley Capital Management, LLC (which includes B. Riley Asset Management, B. Riley Alternatives, and Great American Capital Partners, LLC) and B. Riley Principal Investments LLC, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc.

