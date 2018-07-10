Achaogen to Host Investor Lunch Updating Investors on Commercial Strategy Post FDA Approval of Plazomicin on July 12th in New York City

― Key opinion leaders Steven Burdette, M.D., (Professor of Medicine at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine) and Joshua Rosenberg, M.D. (Chair of Critical Care at The Brooklyn Hospital Center) to present and provide perspectives ―



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative antibacterial agents to address multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections, will host a lunch updating investors on the market opportunities for plazomicin, including the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae with perspectives from key opinion leaders Steven Burdette, M.D. and Joshua Rosenberg, M.D., on Thursday, July 12, from 12:00pm – 1:30pm Eastern Time in New York City.

Achaogen management will present an update on the commercial strategy for ZEMDRITM(plazomicin), which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for treating adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by certain Enterobacteriaceae in patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options. Key opinion leaders Dr. Burdette and Dr. Rosenberg will discuss their perspectives on current and novel approaches to treating these infections.

Dr. Burdette is a Professor of Medicine at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine where he serves as the program director for the Infectious Diseases Fellowship. He is the medical director of antimicrobial stewardship for Miami Valley Hospital and Premier Health. He also serves as medical director of infection prevention for Miami Valley Hospital (which includes three acute care hospitals), Indu and Raj Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital. He has authored 15 book chapters and 36 PubMed referenced articles. Research interests currently include management of bacteremia and the role of rapid diagnostics in antimicrobial stewardship. Dr. Burdette completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Infectious Diseases Fellowship through Wright State University.

Dr. Joshua Rosenberg is the Chair of Critical Care, Director of Surgical Intensive Care, and Infection Control at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York. He currently practices both Critical Care Medicine and Infectious Diseases in a hospital-based setting. Dr. Rosenberg is Board Certified in Critical Care Medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Internal Medicine. Dr. Rosenberg completed his Internal Medicine Residency and fellowships in Infectious Diseases and Critical Care Medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. He received his medical degree from Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel. Dr. Rosenberg has been in practice in Brooklyn NY since graduation from his critical care fellowship. His training brought him to multiple hospitals in Brooklyn and Staten Island. He currently also serves as Clinical Associate Professor with St. George's School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies and is the clinical site advisor for medical students rotating at The Brooklyn Hospital. Dr. Rosenberg has designed and implemented adult sepsis protocols in multiple institutions as well as supervising clinical document improvement hospital wide. His interests lie in prevention and treatment of health care acquired infections, antimicrobial stewardship, and treatment of complex multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible here.

About ZEMDRI

ZEMDRI is an aminoglycoside with once-daily dosing that has activity against certain Enterobacteriaceae, including CRE and ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen's EPIC clinical trial successfully evaluated the safety and efficacy of ZEMDRI in adult patients with cUTI, including pyelonephritis. ZEMDRI was engineered to overcome aminoglycoside-modifying enzymes, the most common aminoglycoside-resistance mechanism in Enterobacteriaceae, and has in vitro activity against ESBL-producing, aminoglycoside-resistant, and carbapenem-resistant isolates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has characterized ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae as a "serious threat" and CRE as "nightmare bacteria", which is an immediate public health threat that requires urgent and aggressive action.

About Achaogen

Achaogen is a biopharmaceutical company passionately committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibacterial treatments for MDR gram-negative infections. Achaogen's first commercial product is ZEMDRI TM (plazomicin), for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae. The Achaogen ZEMDRI program has been funded in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSO100201000046C. The Company is also developing C-Scape, an orally-administered beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination, which is also supported by BARDA. Achaogen has other programs in early and late preclinical stages focused on other MDR gram-negative infections and additional disease areas. All product candidates are investigational, have not been determined to be safe or efficacious, and have not been approved for commercialization. For more information, visit the Achaogen website at www.achaogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Achaogen expectations regarding the timing of commercial availability of ZEMDRI, the potential uses and advantages of ZEMDRI, Achaogen commercial objectives and the Achaogen pipeline of product candidates. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Achaogen's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process; market size and growth; timing of activities, including launch dates of products; statements about the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ZEMDRI; the risks and uncertainties of product sales; the risk of when bacteria will evolve resistance to ZEMDRI; Achaogen's reliance on third-party contract manufacturing organizations for manufacture and supply, including sources of certain raw materials; risk of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Achaogen's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Achaogen's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies and product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Achaogen business in general, see Achaogen current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2018, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2018. Achaogen does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

